John Plumtree is expected to be officially unveiled as the next Hurricanes head coach tomorrow.

Chris Boyd will join Northampton at the end of this Super Rugby season and the Hurricanes have long had an agreement Plumtree would be next in line.

Working with the forwards and defence, Plumtree has had a major influence on the Hurricanes since his arrival alongside Boyd in 2015.

The pair took the Hurricanes to the final in their first season at the helm, losing to the Highlanders in Wellington.

The next year the Boyd-Plumtree duo went one better by delivering the franchise their maiden title.

The Hurricanes will hold a press conference on Wednesday to announce their next head coach. And if anyone other than Plumtree is revealed as the next man in charge, it will be a major shock.