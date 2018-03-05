Esportif International has announced the launch of a new office in South Africa which will strengthen the company's global footprint in the management of top players and coaches.

The agreement establishes a new company called Esportif International SA Ltd and will work closely with the other Esportif International offices throughout the rugby-playing world.

Esportif International is a global company which specialises in the management of world-class rugby players, coaches and provides market intelligence to rugby clubs and governing bodies. It has over 40 full-time employees working across 19 countries.

Esportif International SA will have six full-time agents operating in Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Bloemfontein. They will manage Currie Cup, Super Rugby and Springboks players along with future stars of the game. All agents are accredited by SARU.

Advertisement

"Esportif International has firmly established itself as a major global player in rugby management representation and we are delighted and excited to be setting up a new business with them," Esportif International SA director Hilton Houghton said. "Their global presence, experience and influence is second to none, and we are confident that the partnership will enable us to provide our clients with the service levels and professionalism that they deserve."

One of the founding directors of Esportif International, Duncan Sandlant, said: "We are very excited to be opening up a new office in South Africa, which has produced such a wealth of talent over the years. We are very confident that with our global expertise and backing combined with the experienced, hard-working and energetic team we have put together that Esportif International SA will be a success and the group as a whole will go from strength to strength."

Esportif International, whose chairman is former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon, represents top New Zealand players including Jerome Kaino, Reiko Ioane and Damian McKenzie, and Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck