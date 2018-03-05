A topless, long haired, bearded rugby fan stole the show at the Las Vegas sevens today with an eccentric dancing display in the stands.

While the United States were busy winning their second World Series title, the fan whipped the crowd into a frenzy with his freaky dance moves.

The clip has had over 250,000 views on the popular American rugby Facebook page 'Florugby'.

This guy won USA Sevens Doesn’t matter what happens today. This guy won #usa7s Posted by FloRugby on Sunday, 4 March 2018

"Doesn't matter what happens today, this guy won #usa7s," Florugby posted.

Advertisement

The United States beat Argentina 28-0 in the final to win their first tournament since London 2015.

Argentina, appearing in their 14th Sevens final had won twice on US soil before, but were unable to resist the power and pace of the US team, who went unbeaten through the weekend.

They had earlier beaten England 17-12 in the quarter-finals and Olympic champion Fiji 19-7 in the semis.

The pacy Baker ran in two tries against Fiji and scored again in the final, taking his try total to 158.

Argentina had made the final after beating Kenya 17-12 in the quarters and series leaders South Africa 12-10 in the semis.

In the bronze medal match, Fiji beat South Africa 26-22, while New Zealand beat Australia 17-12 to claim fifth place.

South Africa remains in the lead in the series after five rounds with 92 points, with New Zealand second on 82 and Fiji third with 79.