The Blues' hopes of getting their first win of the season when they play the Lions in Johannesburg have taken a hit after they were delayed by 24 hours in Auckland.

They were due to leave for South Africa via Sydney on Sunday, but instead left today, Monday, due to an engineering issue with a plane, a delay which will complicate their training week ahead of the match against last year's beaten finalists at Ellis Park.

The Blues left without their skipper Augustine Pulu, who suffered a foot injury during their 27-21 defeat by the Chiefs at Eden Park, but have included first-five Stephen Perofeta, back in the squad after recovering from a hand injury.

After the Lions match Tana Umaga's men will travel to Cape Town to play the Stormers.

The Blues, with two losses in two weeks, are at the bottom of the New Zealand conference.

