The All Blacks Sevens side have finished the Las Vegas Sevens on a high after being knocked out of the quarter-finals yesterday.

New Zealand defeated England and Australia today to finish fifth in the event.

Australia forced extra-time in the fifth place playoff match with a Lewis Holland try on fulltime. However the All Blacks Sevens bounced back with Sione Molia scoring a length of the field try in extra-time to secure the win.

Hosts USA face Argentina in the final after stunning Fiji in the semifinals.