We have an early nominee for World Rugby try of the year.

Mark down USA Rugby Sevens player Perry Baker as a favourite for the award after a 100m effort in the semifinals of the Las Vegas Sevens against Fiji today.

Baker received the ball one metre out from his own tryline and even took a backwards step before launching his attack. In the end he broke two tackles and evaded five Fijian players to run the full distance of the field to score.

"This is just unbelievable. He is the business," said the commentator Shaun Maloney.

"He is Houdini. Look at him go to work."

USA booked a spot in the final with a 19-7 victory where they will face Argentina who stunned defending champions South Africa in the other semi.

The USA haven't won a leg on the sevens circuit since the England Sevens in 2015.

Baker now has scored 24 tries in 18 matches this season.