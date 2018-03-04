Departing Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd is reportedly eyeing a pair of All Blacks at his new club in England.

Boyd will leave his role with the Super Rugby side following the current season to take up a job at the Northampton Saints.

Boyd, who coached the Hurricanes their maiden Super Rugby title in 2016, has signed a three-year deal with the English club.

According to the Rugby Paper, Boyd is looking to sign former All Blacks and Hurricanes duo Jeremy Thrush and Ben Franks.

Advertisement

Thrush, who played 110 games for the Hurricanes, comes off contract with Gloucester at the end of the season. He joined the side in 2015. 47-test All Black Ben Franks is currently playing for the London Irish and also comes off contract this year.