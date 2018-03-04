The best and worst from Super Rugby's week three action.

Back of the week - Tiaan Falcon

The Hawkes Bay first-five travelled to Auckland for the Chiefs' match against the Blues assuming he might get a run in the second half.

Instead, he was thrust into the No10 jersey after Shaun Stevenson suffered an injury in the warm-up, a potential calamity given his side's casualty list. Falcon, 20, showed a calmness that belied his years and that which was missing from the home side.

Coach killer - Melani Nanai

Several Blues candidates put their hands up for the award nobody wants, but wing Nanai wins it for his loose pass to nobody picked up by Brad Weber for the converted try which took the game beyond the Blues. Other potential winners were Blues midfielder George Moala for failing to pass despite a two-man overlap and Leni Apisai's crooked throw to an attacking lineout in the final minute.

Forward of the week - Sam Cane

The Chiefs captain is a cross between the Energizer bunny and one of those stress balls you can squeeze out of shape and bash the heck out of only for it tore bound nonchalantly back to its original form. Cane is in magnificent physical shape and form and again showed the way for the Chiefs as they scrapped, against the odds, to their win at Eden Park.

UPS

Julian Savea

The big fella showed pace, power and the ability to beat players in his side's victory over the Jaguares. It was a welcome return but can he continue his encouraging form against the Crusaders this weekend?

Chiefs

They had no right to win at Eden Park given their shocking casualty list, but they showed

greater heart and accuracy than the Blues and deserved their victory.

DOWNS

Blues

Inaccurate and low on energy — never mind beating a New Zealand team, where is the Blues' next win going to come from? They play the Stormers and Lions in South Africa next and could easily go 0-4.

Augustine Pulu

One of the Blues' greatest competitors this season, Pulu has been left at home due to an ankle injury. The news just gets worse.