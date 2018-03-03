Hurricanes 34

Jaguares 9

The Hurricanes, under pressure to get their season going after a poor display in a defeat to the Bulls last weekend, found the perfect antidote to their problems in the Jaguares today.

If there is a more frustrating side in the competition than the Blues, it must be the Argentines – they are all power and pace and passion but are so naïve in terms of skill and tactics they must be a very difficult team to support, let alone coach.

The upshot of this match at the Estadio Jose Amalfitani in Buenos Aires is that the Hurricanes won with a bonus point – a late flurry of tries from replacements Vince Aso and Blade Thomson slightly flattering them.

Advertisement

But Chris Boyd will be happy with the bottom line after travelling from South Africa. Fullback Jordie Barrett appeared to get through 50 minutes with no problems following his shoulder surgery, and a lackadaisical defence allowed Julian Savea, Ben Lam and Ngani Laumape to run riot at times.

Savea and Lam in particular were difficult to handle and Boyd will be hoping Savea has run himself into some form. He failed to cross the line but one bruising run scattered three would-be defenders and, after his recent struggles, an in-form Savea will increase the Hurricanes' firepower considerably.

They enjoy a power game in this part of the world, but the Jaguares had their scrumming strength taken away from them time and again due to their constant early engaging from their front row. Nick Bryant's whistle was well used here, but the most surprising thing was that the Hurricanes conceded more penalties overall than the Jaguares 15-11.

Credit to the Hurricanes for denying the Jaguares a try, but the home side's finishing was woeful, with centre Matias Orlando spilling the ball in front of an open line with minutes to go the worst of it.

Hurricanes prop Ben May was sinbinned in the second half for an off-the-ball hit on Pablo Matero but the home side failed to make anything of the one-man advantage; in fact it was the Hurricanes who finished far stronger despite their recent travel.

The way in which they recover from their trip home to Wellington before facing the Crusaders next Saturday will be key. It has the makings to be one of the round-robin matches of the year.

They were the only side to beat the defending champions last season and will need to be more disciplined and accurate against a Crusaders team with a perfect record after two rounds.

After being involved in a dust-up following Lam's opening try, halfback TJ Perenara, who had a mixed game, was spoken to by Kiwi ref Bryant in the dying minutes for trying to wind up the Jaguares' forwards.

Perenara will be a target for the Crusaders pack next weekend, a challenge he is likely to be looking forward to. But in the meantime the Hurricanes will travel home in good spirits.

Their season is underway. Job done against a team likely to again struggle to fulfil its potential this season.

Hurricanes 34 (Ben Lam, Ngani Laumape, Matt Proctor, Vince Aso, Blade Thomson tries; Beauden Barrett 3 cons, Jackson Garden-Bachop pen)

Jaguares 9 (Nicolas Sanchez 3 pens)

Halftime: 12-6