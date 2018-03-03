Join us here for live updates of the Hurricanes' week three Super Rugby clash with the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

The Barrett brothers will return to the starting line-up for the Hurricanes to face the Jaguares in their Investec Super Rugby match at Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires, this morning.

World Rugby Player of the Year Beauden Barrett will start at first five-eighth after coming off the bench during the Hurricanes opening match against the Bulls while Jordie Barrett has been named at fullback.

Today's match will be the first time Jordie Barrett has started a game since he injured his shoulder playing for the Hurricanes in last year's Investec Super Rugby semifinal against the Lions in South Africa.

He made a more than pleasing return to action for the Hurricanes Development side in their win over the Crusaders Knights last Sunday and made the trip to Buenos Aires after wing Wes Goosen was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Hurricanes head coach Chris Boyd has made four changes to the starting side from last week's opening match against the Bulls with Chris Eves coming in for the injured Toby Smith while Ben Lam comes on to the wing to replace Goosen.

There is also one positional change in the side as Matt Proctor moves from fullback into centre with Vince Aso moving to the bench.

Changes have also been made to the make-up of the reserves with Alex Fidow fit to take his place after he was withdrawn from the Bulls match while Michael Fatialofa also makes a welcome return.

Former Melbourne Rebels first five-eighth Jackson Garden-Bachop will make his first appearance for the Hurricanes if he is used off the bench.

Sunday's match will be just the second time the two sides have met, the first coming back in 2016 when the Hurricanes beat the Jaguares 40-22 at Westpac Stadium.