All the action from the Super Rugby clash between the Blues and the Chiefs from Eden Park.

The Hamilton outfit will be hunting for a 13th consecutive game without loss against the Blues, which would set the record for the longest unbeaten run of any team against another in Super Rugby history.

The Blues came close to snapping that run when they pulled off a 16-all draw in their last game with the Chiefs, and they've never been too far off a comeback in their 12-game winless stretch. Indeed, only four of those 12 games saw the Chiefs run out to a victory of more than seven points.

The Blues last beat the Chiefs on March 26, 2011.

While New Zealand derbies have traditionally been tough affairs, recent history suggests the home-field advantage is starting to take its toll on visiting teams. Each of the last five New Zealand derbies have been won by the home team on the day, including two post-season matches in 2017.

Last 12 encounters:

Round 14 2017 – Blues 16 Chiefs 16

Round 2 2017 – Chiefs 41 Blues 26

Round 7 2016 – Chiefs 29 Blues 23

Round 8 2015 - Chiefs 23 Blues16

Round 1 2015 - Chiefs 23 Blues 18

Round 19 2014 - Chiefs 11 Blues 8

Round 13 2014 - Chiefs 32 Blues 20

Round 20 2013 - Chiefs 26 Blues 16

Round 7 2013 - Chiefs 23 Blues 16

Round 15 2012 - Chiefs 41 Blues 34

Round 2 2012 - Chiefs 29 Blues 14

Round 16 2011 - Chiefs 16 Blues 11