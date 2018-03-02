WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT

A series of sickening WhatsApp messages between two former Irish test rugby players accused of rape have been revealed in a Belfast court.

The trial of Stuart Olding and Paddy Jackson, now in its fifth week, took a dramatic turn when court documents were released, detailing disturbing messages sent between the duo and friends - only hours after the alleged rape.

The players were arrested two days after the woman claimed she was raped by Jackson, 26, whilst being forced to perform oral sex on his Ulster teammate Olding, 24, in Jackson's south Belfast home in June 2016.

They strenuously deny all charges and insist any sexual activity was consensual.

Paddy Jackson outside the Belfast Crown Court. Photo / Getty

Stuart Olding. Photo / Getty

According to the Irish Independent, Olding and Jackson discussed the alleged rape with friends on a WhatsApp group chat just hours after the incident.

In the chat, Olding says, "We are all top shaggers" and likens the incident to "a merry-go-round at a carnival".

In a separate WhatsApp conversation with another friend, Olding is asked "how was she?", to which he replies "she was very very loose".

The Belfast Crown Court also heard of another WhatsApp conversation between Rory Harrison and Blane McIlroy, discussing the arrest of their friends.

Harrison tells McIlroy "hopefully it [the case] will be thrown out" and tells his friend the complainant is "just a silly girl who has done something then regretted it" and that she "is causing so much trouble for the lads", The Independent reported.

First-five Jackson has been capped for Ireland 25 times, while midfielder Olding has played four times.

