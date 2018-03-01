The Barrett brothers will return to the starting line-up for the Hurricanes to face the Jaguares in their Investec Super Rugby match at Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires, on Sunday (NZ time).

World Rugby Player of the Year Beauden Barrett will start at first five-eighth after coming off the bench during the Hurricanes opening match against the Bulls while Jordie Barrett has been named at fullback.

Sunday's match will be the first time Jordie Barrett has started a game since he injured his shoulder playing for the Hurricanes in last year's Investec Super Rugby semifinal against the Lions in South Africa.

He made a more than pleasing return to action for the Hurricanes Development side in their win over the Crusaders Knights last Sunday and made the trip to Buenos Aires after wing Wes Goosen was ruled out with an ankle injury.

The Barrett brothers return to our starting XV for our Buenos Aires clash with @JaguaresARG Read more - https://t.co/QCANbLowIf pic.twitter.com/DYrwzI3vVJ — Hurricanes Rugby (@Hurricanesrugby) March 1, 2018

Hurricanes head coach Chris Boyd has made four changes to the starting side from last week's opening match against the Bulls with Chris Eves coming in for the injured Toby Smith while Ben Lam comes on to the wing to replace Goosen.

There is also one positional change in the side as Matt Proctor moves from fullback into centre with Vince Aso moving to the bench.

Changes have also been made to the make-up of the reserves with Alex Fidow fit to take his place after he was withdrawn from the Bulls match while Michael Fatialofa also makes a welcome return.

Former Melbourne Rebels first five-eighth Jackson Garden-Bachop will make his first appearance for the Hurricanes if he is used off the bench.

Sunday's match will be just the second time the two sides have met, the first coming back in 2016 when the Hurricanes beat the Jaguares 40-22 at Westpac Stadium.

The Hurricanes squad to face the Jaguares is:

15 Jordie Barrett

14 Julian Savea

13 Matt Proctor

12 Ngani Laumape

11 Ben Lam

10 Beauden Barrett

9 TJ Perenara

8 Gareth Evans

7 Ardie Savea

6 Brad Shields (c)

5 Sam Lousi

4 Vaea Fifita

3 Ben May

2 Ricky Riccitelli

1 Chris Eves

Reserves

16 James O'Reilly

17 Fraser Armstrong

18 Alex Fidow

19 Michael Fatialofa

20 Blade Thomson

21 Jamie Booth

22 Jackson Garden-Bachop

23 Vince Aso