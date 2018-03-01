French Top 14 side Stade Toulousain have confirmed the signing of All Blacks loose forward Jerome Kaino.

Kaino earlier this week announced he will leave New Zealand Rugby at the end of this Super Rugby season.

The 34-year-old is the third most capped Blues player behind Keven Mealamu and Tony Woodcock. He will also leave New Zealand with two World Cup triumphs, both of which he was a major contributor.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew said: "On behalf of New Zealand Rugby, I'd like to acknowledge everything that Jerome has done for the game in New Zealand. He's had a massive impact in the Auckland, Blues and All Blacks jerseys.

"He helped set the benchmark for modern loose forward play with his dominant performances over the years, highlighted by his outstanding play at the 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cups.

"We wish him and his family all the very best."

