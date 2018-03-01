The Chiefs will have the opportunity at a unique slice of history when they travel to Eden Park to face the Blues.

The Hamilton outfit will be hunting for a 13th consecutive game without loss against the Blues, which would set the record for the longest unbeaten run of any team against another in Super Rugby history.

The Blues came close to snapping that run when they pulled off a 16-all draw in their last game with the Chiefs, and they've never been too far off a comeback in their 12-game winless stretch. Indeed, only four of those 12 games saw the Chiefs run out to a victory of more than seven points.

The Blues last beat the Chiefs on March 26, 2011.

Last 12 encounters:

Round 14 2017 – Blues 16 Chiefs 16

Round 2 2017 – Chiefs 41 Blues 26

Round 7 2016 – Chiefs 29 Blues 23

Round 8 2015 Chiefs 23 Blues16

Round 1 2015 Chiefs 23 Blues 18

Round 19 2014 Chiefs 11 Blues 8

Round 13 2014 Chiefs 32 Blues 20

Round 20 2013 Chiefs 26 Blues 16

Round 7 2013 Chiefs 23 Blues 16

Round 15 2012 Chiefs 41 Blues 34

Round 2 2012 Chiefs 29 Blues 14

Round 16 2011 Chiefs 16 Blues 11

While New Zealand derbies have traditionally been tough affairs, recent history suggests the home-field advantage is starting to take its toll on visiting teams. Each of the last five New Zealand derbies have been won by the home team on the day, including two post-season matches in 2017.

The Stormers will become the first team to tour New Zealand in Super Rugby 2018 when they travel to Christchurch to face the Crusaders. There are few tougher tasks for a South African squad in Super Rugby than to travel to New Zealand to face the Crusaders.

Only once since April 2001 has any South African team done so and managed to come away with a victory (L38). Indeed, that was the Sharks of 2014 who scraped together a 30-25 win to buck the trend.

The Stormers will need to keep a special eye out for try-scoring machine George Bridge, who slipped through for a hat-trick of five-pointers when the Crusaders last hosted the Stormers. In fact, Bridge has scored six tries in his four previous games against South African opposition courtesy of a brace of hat-tricks against the Stormers and Cheetahs in consecutive weeks last season.