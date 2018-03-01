There's a prevalent sentiment the Blues should romp it or at least show the Chiefs who bosses the neighbouring Super Rugby kingdoms.

That hazardous outlook has sprouted after some promise seen in the Blues losing start to this season and the deep injury toll which has afflicted their rivals. Anyone with any passing knowledge of the Blues will point to the flaws in any suggestion about an inevitable success tonight at Eden Park.

History slams that notion. Maybe it would be true if they were in the form of 15 years ago when they last won a title or a couple of stretches since, in the 2007 and 2011 World Cup seasons. But they have usually been in the bottom half rather than the playoff section of the competition.

Latest coach Tana Umaga opened his stint at the Blues with a win against the Highlanders at the start of 2016 but their only reward since, against a New Zealand side, was a draw with the Chiefs last season.

Advertisement

Both sides arrive after opening defeats where the Blues looked stronger until ill-discipline and the passing wizardry of Aaron Smith cost them against the Highlanders.

The Chiefs were more disjointed in their work yet reined in a significant Crusaders lead before they were also undone by the strict high tackle rulings Sanzaar wants their officials to enforce.

Another defeat tonight is not terminal for playoff hopes of either but it will put extra heat on those chances with the Blues then heading away to play the Lions while the Chiefs have their first bye.

Anyone with any passing knowledge of the Blues will point to the flaws in any suggestion about an inevitable success. SHARE THIS QUOTE:

The Blues have nine All Blacks primed to start this match for their new skipper Augustine Pulu and the Chiefs have mustered eight under the command of Sam Cane yet that proximity in international numbers is not echoed in the public arena where the hosts are decent favourites.

Maybe it's delayed shock after the Blues shook up the Zoo in Dunedin and held the lead until they coughed up two converted tries when Antonio Kiri Kiri was sinbinned for a high shot. Maybe it's the encouraging signs from unexpected quarters or the return of Melani Nanai, Jimmy Tupou and, on the bench, Jerome Kaino, that has stoked the optimism.

There was an accomplished start from Bryn Gatland at first-five which smoothed some injury worries in that role and there will be even deeper comparisons tonight when he fronts against Damian McKenzie whose talent glows but equally can sometimes turn into a fiery inferno.

There was heavier reward for the Blues, too, from Akira Ioane at No8 where he showed what an impact he can bring when he channels his aggression to his work rather than personal spats. He is an exceptional athlete whose impact will find another layer of inspection from the experienced Cane, Liam Messam and Brodie Retallick.

Team reviews will have highlighted strong themes for the Blues. They were on track until they messed up the script and find themselves in that same state as the Chiefs — back at ground zero and looking for a way out.