One of Damian McKenzie's great strengths is his ability to look as though he could dodge a would-be tackler in a phone booth, and those quick feet of his will be uppermost in the minds of the Blues as they run on to Eden Park tomorrow for the first time this season.

The little Chiefs No10 will be a marked man, no doubt about that, and Blues coach Tana Umaga this week didn't deny his side would seek to put pressure on a player coming to terms with navigating a side again after his move from fullback.

The Crusaders have shown the way for the Blues as Umaga's men seek their first win against a New Zealand team since the start of the 2016 season.

Blues coach Tana Umaga is aware of Damian McKenzie's attacking threat. Photo / Photosport

Just as they did against the Hurricanes in Christchurch last season when they put Beauden Barrett under extreme pressure, the Crusaders last weekend raced up and deprived McKenzie of room and space at AMI Stadium and while he sent Sam Cane away with a brilliant sleight of hand in the second half there were also a couple of high-profile errors that led to tries.

Advertisement

McKenzie will be expecting the attention at Eden Park and will no doubt be looking forward to the challenge, and if the Blues don't get it right there could be space further wide for the 22-year-old to exploit. But it is another big test for McKenzie as he seeks to lead a depleted Chiefs side with 15 players unavailable through injury or illness.

"He is someone you need to shut down because he is so dangerous, but there's a few of them across the back there," Umaga said this week. "He is one we need to keep an eye on. But it's about making sure we don't spend all our time trying to shut him down and they beat us somewhere else.

"You've got to respect him, there's no doubt about that."

One of McKenzie's errors was in throwing an intercepted pass for a George Bridge try late in the match in Christchurch as the Chiefs chased the game, and coach Colin Cooper confirmed to the media that McKenzie had been told that going for territory would have been a better option.

The challenge for McKenzie will be to find that fine line between attack and defence, pushing a pass or kicking for territory.

It is one which he has the talent to find, but such is the spotlight on the player who will this year be competing with Richie Mo'unga for that All Blacks back-up spot to Barrett that there could be extra pressure to find his rhythm sooner rather than later.

McKenzie will battle it out with the Crusaders' Richie Mo'unga for the All Blacks' back-up first-five spot. Photo / Photosport

This is also a challenge that new coach Cooper and his assistant Tabai Matson must get right. Both will be eager to stamp their mark on the team and get their first win of the season but care has to be taken about the messages given to one of the most exciting attackers in the modern game.

If McKenzie's mind is cluttered it could be disastrous for the Chiefs. If he gets it right it could be spectacular, but the Blues will be waiting.

To get the day's top sports stories in your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here