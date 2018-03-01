Have new scrum and breakdown laws lifted the pace of Super Rugby to that of test match football?

Chiefs hooker Nathan Harris thinks so.

The 11-test All Black, who experienced the new laws as part of last year's end of your Northern Hemisphere tour, said Super Rugby taking on the new rules made the competition that much tougher.

"It's pretty much playing test match footy again but with guys exactly the same size and as fast as you," Harris said.

"It's very frantic, you've got to make those split decisions and if you don't you pay the price with points under the sticks or someone's taking a shot at goal."

Harris played 60 minutes of the Chiefs' loss against the Crusaders in their opening match of the season, and left the pitch with his side holding a slim lead.

And while the No.2 could only watch from the bench as his side fell to a 45-23 defeat to the defending champions, the 25-year-old said the side had plenty to work on ahead of Friday's match against the Blues.

"It wasn't like they won the game; we more or less lost the game," he said.

"We probably didn't scrum as well as we had been last year, but we've been working on that and it'll be a massive thing going into this week."

The Chiefs head into their match on Friday with a team depleted by injuries, including a number of players expected to be key to their first-choice 23 for the season such as Charlie Ngatai and Kane Hames.

They'll meet a Blues side who will feel as though they let one slip when they lost to the Highlanders last weekend in Dunedin. While the home side will be without Sonny Bill Williams in the midfield, this is the best opportunity they've had to break they drought against fellow Kiwi teams.

The Blues haven't won against another New Zealand club since 2016 when they edge out the Highlanders 33-31 in the opening round, but with the Chiefs at less than full strength, they'll surely rate their chances.

The Chiefs go into Friday's match with their 23 still uncertain. Versatile forward Mitchell Brown has been named on the bench provided his passes a fitness test after sustaining an early concussion last time out.

Should he be deemed unfit, Luke Jacobson will come into the side, while either Declan O'Donnell or Bailyn Sullivan will fill the No.23 jersey.

Chiefs: Aidan Ross, Nathan Harris, Nepo Laulala, Brodie Retallick, Michael Allardice, Liam Messam, Sam Cane, Taleni Seu, Brad Weber, Damian McKenzie, Solomon Alaimalo, Johnny Faauli, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sean Wainui, Shaun Stevenson. Reserves: Liam Polwart, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Angus Ta'avao, Mitchell Brown (pending fitness test)/ Luke Jacobson, Lachlan Boshier, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Tiaan Falcon, Bailyn Sullivan/Declan O'Donnell.

Blues: Pauliasi Manu, James Parsons, Ofa Tuungafasi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Scott Scrafton, Jimmy Tupou, Murphy Taramai, Akira Ioane, Augustine Pulu, Bryn Gatland, Rieko Ioane, TJ Faiane, George Moala, Matt Duffie, Melani Nanai. Reserves: Leni Apisai, Alex Hodgman, Michael Tamoaieta, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Jerome Kaino, Sam Nock, Daniel Kirkpatrick, Michael Collins.