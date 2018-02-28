It is said that you should do in life what brings you joy. Taleni Seu has found that in rugby.

The 24-year-old Auckland loose forward is in his third season of Super Rugby with the Chiefs, having been recruited to the Hamilton based franchise for his off field character, in particular a strong work ethic, as much as his significant on field talent.

Seu's drive to improve and contribute is borne out of the sheer enjoyment he derives from playing sport.

"When I was growing up playing basketball, I just loved playing basketball, so that's why I played.

"Now I've grown a love for rugby.

"I just love showing up and love it being my job."

At 2.02 metres and athletic with it, basketball was a sporting option that Seu admits to having thoughts of pursuing further.

However his parents pushed him down the path toward a career in rugby.

"Growing up and picking between basketball and rugby, my mum just said 'I want you to buy me a house' and in the back of my head it's always there that that's who I'm working, my family."

Whereas some may be weighed down what could be construed as the burden of that kind of expectation, Seu uses it to empower him on a daily basis.

"Without them I wouldn't be here, without everything they've done for me, I wouldn't be the man I am today."

Seu gets another chance to play in front of family and friends tomorrow night when he runs out against the Blues at Eden Park.

"It's my home ground. I've played for Auckland, lived in Auckland so it's my home ground," he says before adding "FMG Stadium [Waikato] is my home ground as well."

With Japanese captain Michael Lietch now playing for the Sunwolves, Tom Sanders having returned to the Crusaders and Canadian international Tyler Ardron still recovering from injury, the match looms as another chance for Taleni Seu to cement himself as the Chiefs starting number eight for the season.

However he doesn't see it like that.

"I just want to be playing. I'm loving [playing] eight at the moment but I'll play anywhere, just as long as I'm on the field and I nail the role the coaches put me in."