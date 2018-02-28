A young Chiefs backline will have every opportunity to shine on Friday night when they take on the Blues in Auckland.

With injuries ravaging the Hamilton-based side in the early going, nobody above the age of 22 was named from No.10 to 15, with coach Colin Cooper making four changes to the side who lost to the Crusaders in their opening match.

The Chiefs had 15 players unavailable for selection for the match, including co-captain Charlie Ngatai (knee) and fellow backs Marty McKenzie (concussion) and Tim Nanai-Williams (shoulder) among others.

As a result, Sean Wainui will make his first start on the wing, with 21-year-old Shaun Stevenson slotting into the No.15 jersey.

In the forwards, Michael Allardice comes into the starting side for the injured Dominic Bird (shoulder) with Mitchell Brown (concussion) named on the bench pending a fitness test.

Kane Hames (illness) remains unavailable, and is joined on the sidelines by fellow prop Atu Moli.

While they have the equivalent to a full starting squad on the sidelines, the Chiefs are given the chance to showcase the depth in their squad.

Liam Messam will join Sam Cane in the back row after starting on the bench last week, with Brodie Retallick at lock, and All Blacks experience in Damian McKenzie and Anton Lienert-Brown in the No.10 and 12 jerseys respectively.

Chiefs Aidan Ross, Nathan Harris, Nepo Laulala, Brodie Retallick, Michael Allardice, Liam Messam, Sam Cane, Taleni Seu, Brad Weber, Damian McKenzie, Solomon Alaimalo, Johnny Faauli, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sean Wainui, Shaun Stevenson.

Reserves: Liam Polwart, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Angus Ta'avao, Mitchell Brown (pending fitness test)/ Luke Jacobson, Lachlan Boshier, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Tiaan Falcon, Bailyn Sullivan/Declan O'Donnell.