Jerome Kaino's departure from the Blues at the end of this season could add something extra to the push for the elusive playoffs.

Kaino is part of the fabric at the Blues – has been for the best part of 12 seasons now. Anytime a revered player decides it is time to leave a collective bond to honour such service tends to follow.

Teams come together in different ways. Kaino's imminent exit may be one piece of the puzzle missing before now.

Like many others, French riches await Kaino. But as he makes his return from injury off the bench against the Chiefs at Eden Park on Friday you can be sure in this match, and for the remainder of the season, he will do all he can to cherish this final chapter.

Departing after helping the Blues to their first playoffs in seven years sure would make a nice signoff.

After a first-up loss to the Highlanders, the Blues sit at the foot of that summit but victory over the Chiefs could start the upward curve.

Other than a social media post, Kaino wasn't talking about his move today but as Tana Umaga discussed the respect he held in this Blues squad, and his standing in New Zealand Rugby alongside the late Jerry Collins, it quickly became apparent the 34-year-old could prove a source of inspiration.

"He's our legacy player he's been here for a long time and brought through a lot of things that are the lifeblood of the club," Umaga said. "He's our connection to the past in terms of the teams that have done well. He's on to another phase of his life but before that we've got a season to finish off so he's pretty keen to do whatever he can for this group.

"You've just got to look at his CV and he was close to being player of the year in those times. In big moments he plays big. That's the measure of the man. In the age of our blindside flankers he's been one of those who has carried that aggressive no-nonsense style of loose forward. The people going after him have big boots to fill."

The timely returns of Kaino and Jimmy Tupou, who starts at blindside, offset the losses of Sonny Bill Williams and Antonio Kiri Kiri, the loose forward suspended for one match after his costly high tackle on Lima Sopoaga.

If managed well, Williams' absence should not have a profound impact.

Weighing in 16kg lighter, TJ Faiane is not a like-for-like replacement for Williams but with the powerful and direct George Moala stationed at centre, the pair can easily switch midfield roles when required.

As it is the Chiefs have their own issues in the midfield, with Charlie Ngatai and Tim Nanai-Williams both out.

Williams' experience, defensive strength and voice outside Bryn Gatland may be missed but in his limited chances at this level after battling back from multiple long-term knee layoffs, Faiane has brought calm decision-making to the Blues backline.

Williams will only sit out this week, with Umaga confident he will recover from knocks to the knee and head in time for next week's trip to Johannesburg.

The key message for the Blues midfield will be the strike weapons are further out. If the weather plays its part, a back three of Melani Nanai, promoted over Michael Collins at fullback, Matt Duffie and Rieko Ioane could cause serious damage.

The pack has also been bolstered by Patrick Tuipulotu's elevation to partner Scott Scrafton in the second-row and Pauliasi Manu starting ahead of Alex Hodgman in what appears a genuine scrap for the loosehead prop role.

Blues:

1. Pauliasi Manu, 2. James Parsons, 3. Ofa Tuungafasi, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu, 5. Scott Scrafton, 6. Jimmy Tupou, 7. Murphy Taramai, 8. Akira Ioane; 9. Augustine Pulu ©, 10. Bryn Gatland, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. TJ Faiane, 13. George Moala, 14. Matt Duffie,15. Melani Nanai.

Reserves: 16. Leni Apisai, 17. Alex Hodgman, 18. Michael Tamoaieta, 19. Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 20 Jerome Kaino, 21. Sam Nock, 22. Daniel Kirkpatrick, 23. Michael Collins.