Former All Black first-five Dan Carter has lifted the lid on his plans for the future, and - for the time being at least - it doesn't involve coaching.

The 35-year-old elaborated on his plans to Newshub at the annual Laureus Sports Awards this morning in Monaco.

Carter, who has spent three seasons with French club Racing 92, has signed on a two-year deal with Japanese side, Kobe Steelers.

He then confirmed that a New Zealand homecoming would likely be the case after his time in Japan.

Dan Carter playing in the European rugby champions cup match between Racing Metro 92 and Leicester Tigers. Photo / Getty

"I'd say so. I'm not getting any younger," Carter said when asked if he would retire after his Japanese stint.

"I'm super excited about the next couple of years in Japan and then I think it'll be time to hang up the boots and return home and spend a lot more time with the family."

As for helping out the All Blacks once his career ends, Carter said it was "unlikely", but hasn't ruled it out.

"I'd never rule it out, it was an amazing experience for me. I guess it all depends on what I decide to do once I hang up the boots."

Dan Carter attended the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco. Photo / Getty

There has been talk that Carter would make the shift to coaching, but he said it's not in his immediate plans.

"I don't know about coaching, to be honest. They work harder than the players, away from home just as much, if not more, than the players," he said.

"I probably won't go straight into coaching. They have plenty of good coaches in New Zealand anyway."