The Blues have been dealt an injury blow with All Black second five-eighth Sonny Bill Williams ruled out of Friday's Super Rugby clash with the Chiefs.

Williams suffered a knee injury in last week's defeat to the Highlanders and hasn't been passed fit to take the field at Eden Park.

Despite being early in the season the encounter is a crucial clash for the Blues with the losing team slipping to an 0-2 start to the competition.

Williams is expected to recover for the trip to South Africa where the Blues will face the Lions and Stormers.

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu, who came off the bench in the narrow loss to the Highlanders in Dunedin last week, will get his start at lock with Scott Scrafton, with the experienced Jimmy Tupou back to full fitness to start at loose forward.

All Black Jerome Kaino will come off the bench for his first game of the season after recovery from injury.

The changes in the backline will see TJ Faiane in place of Williams. Also Melani Nanai gets a start at fullback with Michael Collins to come off the bench.

Coach Tana Umaga said the loss of Williams was significant but that TJ Faiane has been impressive in training and brings a different skillset to the game. And he was very pleased that Tuipulotu and Kaino are back in the playing squad.

The team is:

1. Pauliasi Manu, 2. James Parsons, 3. Ofa Tuungafasi, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu, 5. Scott Scrafton, 6. Jimmy Tupou, 7. Murphy Taramai, 8. Akira Ioane; 9. Augustine Pulu ©, 10. Bryn Gatland, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. TJ Faiane, 13. George Moala, 14. Matt Duffie,15. Melani Nanai.

Reserves: 16. Leni Apisai, 17. Alex Hodgman, 18. Michael Tamoaieta, 19. Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 20 Jerome Kaino, 21. Sam Nock, 22. Daniel Kirkpatrick, 23. Michael Collins.

