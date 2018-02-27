It's not every day a world famous sportsman is mistaken for someone else . . . but that's exactly what happened to legendary All Black Dan Carter on a recent trip to Fiji.

An excited fan shared pictures on Twitter of a smiling Carter, dressed in a T-shirt and cap, posing and signing autographs.

The only problem?

She thought she had met controversial rugby league player Jarryd Hayne.

Advertisement

The fan - Senimili Naniu - apologised soon after having her cross-code knock-on pointed out, but the post had already gained some traction.

Hayne himself shared the post with Carter:

Naniu deleted her Twitter account after copping a fair amount of abuse from followers, with some calling it "brutal" and an "epic fail".

"@Senny_96: @niceBola26 so sorry 4 the mistake..damn..brutal" brutal? Honey brutal is u mixing up two rugby greats! Learnt today i guess 😂 — Amelia (@niceBolaa) May 20, 2014

@jarrydhayne_1 @Senny_96 @DanCarter Mistackle!!! Vinaka jarryd wen in fact its dan carter!!! Epic Fail lol :P — Lisa Baro (@LisaBaro) May 21, 2014

Most followers did, however, see the funny side.

@Senny_96 it's alright. Keda cala kece. You're famous now! :-) — M'Esu (@e_nice_ga_re) May 21, 2014

@Senny_96 You don't need to apologize for anything! :) — Mao 🇹🇴 (@mfolau12) May 20, 2014

@Senny_96 I'm sure they don't mind! Extremely goodlooking guys and super talented athletes :)@jarrydhayne_1 @DanCarter — Em. (@EhyphenL) May 20, 2014

@Senny_96 @jarrydhayne_1 no need for apologies, I think you are famous now so that's pretty cool haha, vinaka levu 😊 — Junaid K. (@jkhollabak) May 20, 2014

Earlier this month, Dan and Honor Carter spent some time in New Zealand with their two sons 4-year-old Marco and 2-year-old Fox.

With the international Six Nations competition under way, the 35-year-old first-five had a break from his Paris club Racing Metro.

Carter, who won 110 All Blacks caps between 2003 and 2015, recently signed a two-year deal with the Kobe Steelers that will see him hook up with former Crusaders teammate Andy Ellis when his current contract runs out in June.

Jarryd Hayne. Photo / Photosport

Hayne joined the Parramatta Eels in November after securing an early release from the Gold Coast Titans.

A few weeks later he was accused of rape in a civil suit filed in the US.

To get the day's top sports stories in your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here