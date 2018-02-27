It's not every day a world famous sportsman is mistaken for someone else . . . but that's exactly what happened to legendary All Black Dan Carter on a recent trip to Fiji.
An excited fan shared pictures on Twitter of a smiling Carter, dressed in a T-shirt and cap, posing and signing autographs.
The only problem?
She thought she had met controversial rugby league player Jarryd Hayne.
The fan - Senimili Naniu - apologised soon after having her cross-code knock-on pointed out, but the post had already gained some traction.
Hayne himself shared the post with Carter:
Naniu deleted her Twitter account after copping a fair amount of abuse from followers, with some calling it "brutal" and an "epic fail".
Most followers did, however, see the funny side.
Earlier this month, Dan and Honor Carter spent some time in New Zealand with their two sons 4-year-old Marco and 2-year-old Fox.
With the international Six Nations competition under way, the 35-year-old first-five had a break from his Paris club Racing Metro.
Carter, who won 110 All Blacks caps between 2003 and 2015, recently signed a two-year deal with the Kobe Steelers that will see him hook up with former Crusaders teammate Andy Ellis when his current contract runs out in June.
Hayne joined the Parramatta Eels in November after securing an early release from the Gold Coast Titans.
A few weeks later he was accused of rape in a civil suit filed in the US.
