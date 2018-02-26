The first full round of Super Rugby produced a cracking derby in Dunedin, a successful start to a title defence in Christchurch and the worse performance Chris Boyd have ever seen from the Hurricanes during his tenure … his words.

It also signals the return of Radio Sports caffeine infused Rugby Editor Nigel Yalden and the New Zealand Form Team of the Week:

1 Daniel Lienert-Brown (Highlanders) really got himself involved on Friday night. He scrummed well, lifted well at lineout time, but it was his activity around the field with ball in hand, cleaning out and defensively that impressed.

2 James Parsons (Blues) was another heavily involved tight forward in the rapid encounter in Dunedin. His core roles were good and, like Lienert- Brown, stood with his general play work rate.

Advertisement

3 I'll forgive Michael Alaalatoa (Crusaders) the yellow card and reward him for a good night in the scrums, for being part of a typically accurate Crusaders lineout and for plenty of strong, direct endeavour around in general play

4 Jackson Hemapo (Highlanders) is an athlete and he reinforced that in spades with an industrious, confrontational effort against the Blues.

5 Sam Whitelock (Crusaders) was the stand out second row forward in a match that feature four other All Blacks locks. Whitelock was his usual accurate, efficient, busy self and showed great strength and confidence to carry players over the line for a vital second half try.

6 He's the incumbent All Blacks blindside and Liam Squire (Highlanders) played like it; tough, direct, athletic and did a heck of a lot of work in an energy sapping encounter.

7 Sam Cane (Chiefs) last game of 2017 was a standout effort against Wales and while that was two and a half months ago, it looked for all the world like he'd come straight from Cardiff to Christchurch in a matter of days. Tackling, carrying, cleaning out, support play; you name it he did as well as showing a nice turn of speed for the Chiefs first try of the season – Forward of the Week.

8 Akira Ioane (Blues) looks so natural at number eight and that showed in his performance in Dunedin as he maintained his improved work rate from last season. He needed to be a leader in the loose forwards with no Kaino or Gibson and did so with how he played.

9 You always like to see All Black incumbents start Super Rugby strong but gees Aaron Smith (Highlanders) was a level above that. Aside from one errant pass, everything else was on the money in terms of passing and kicking; he had a snipe or two and to good effect while his defence, particularly when scrambling, was excellent including a try saver over the line – Back of the Week.

10 Bryn Gatland (Blues) played his game and that game is going to be effective at Super Rugby level. He's a brave wee critter who took on the line with ball in hand, kicked well in general play, kicked very well for goal and defended admirably. Gatland's not seen by many as the answer for the Blues at first five, but there's a good case to put forward that he could be.

11 Saturday night showed why the Chiefs were pretty chuffed to re-sign Solomon Alaimolo (Chiefs) to a new three year deal. The 22 year old showed the pace and elusiveness that's going to make him a fan favourite just like the bloke who wore the Chiefs number eleven shirt previously.

12 Ryan Crotty (Crusaders) did what Ryan Crotty does; led the defensive line well, made the right decisions on attack and complimented the wonderful young talent inside and outside him with veteran savvy. Tei Walden (Highlanders) produced as excellent effort against the Blues in tandem with Rob Thompson which also warrants acknowledgement.

13 Against a much vaunted and more experienced midfield combination, Rob Thompson (Highlanders) and Tei Walden limited the influence of Williams and Moala. In addition to that, Thompson scored two tries, created a third with great spatial awareness and a deft kick and was a constant threat to the Blues defensive line.



14 A very tough call between Matt Duffie (Blues) and Waisake Naholo (Highlanders). Both had limited opportunities but those touches were very effective and were both good defensively. I lean ever so slightly towards Duffie but it wouldn't take much to convince me to swap to Naholo.

15 So good to have Ben Smith (Highlanders) back in Super Rugby. Solid, dependable and very, very sharp, Smith's performance showed why the sabbatical is such an valuable retention option for New Zealand Rugby to use on those players who are worthy of such treatment.

Selection criteria: Must play for a NZ franchise but does not have to be eligible for All Blacks

* NIGEL YALDEN IS RUGBY EDITOR FOR RADIO SPORT & NEWSTALK ZB *