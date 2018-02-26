Rugby's red card system may need a rethink.

Five yellow cards and one red last weekend could become the new norm, and no matter where you stand on the spectrum of high tackles, most will agree being sent off is a game killer.

Under this season's early crackdown, Crusaders prop Michael Alaalatoa was lucky to escape with a yellow for his high shot on Damian McKenzie.

If mitigating circumstances were McKenzie ducking, the same common sense argument should be applied in Lachlan Boshier's case on Ryan Crotty. A penalty try and yellow card was an incredibly harsh punishment.

Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs. Crusaders v Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

What would Crusaders fans be saying if Alaalatoa was shown a red?

Let's be clear on this: referees are not to blame. The edict has been passed down – they are merely charged with carrying it out. Consistency is now the major challenge.

First let's deal with the red card. Being forced to play with 14 men completely changes the complexion of any match. When it happens early, as it did to the Reds in Melbourne, the game is effectively over.

Think back to the second Lions test in Wellington. Sonny Bill Williams was gone after 24 minutes, and even on a miserable Wellington night the All Blacks ran out of steam trying to cover his absence.

Rather than what we've got now, suggestions of a red card resulting in 10 minutes in the bin and the player in question not returning but being replaced after that time has merit.

Punters who pay for television subscriptions or tickets don't deserve the game ruined by the actions of one player.

That player can then be suspended post-match, allowing a fair contest to be played out.

League's 'on report' system didn't work because it became a copout. This has merit as it still carries punishment both during and after the match.

Imagine the uproar if this situation happened to the All Blacks in the World Cup final. The way it's going, pinnacle knockout matches are increasingly likely to be decided by cards.

Education and much greater care around concussion are brilliant for those playing the game.

And, sure, some tackle techniques need to be improved. But there is also a big difference between intent/malice and making an attempted tackle on your own line when a bloke is a couple of inches off the ground.

Do we really want to promote a situation where the tackler can't actually make a legal tackle? Where he or she stands there and has to let someone score?

Going down this path without any semblance of perspective, balance or understanding of the way this game is played will change the face of rugby – not for the better either.

Ultimately, it will lead to games continually swinging on TMO interference; one team feeling aggrieved and a major sense of unjust.

Instead of recalling the many brilliant moments from the weekend, this issue dominates discussions.

Players, not officials, should decide the outcome.

Could be a long year for the Chiefs in Kiwi conference

A 22-point defeat did not reflect the match but, even with Sam Cane at his influential best, there appears enough evidence to suggest the Chiefs could struggle this season. Dominic Bird, Charlie Ngatai, Kane Hames and Tim Nanai-Williams are all out of Friday's match against the Blues at Eden Park, with Mitchell Brown, Sean Wainui and Marty McKenzie also carrying knocks. Nanai-Williams (gone the season) and Ngatai in particular are big losses for an inexperienced backline. McKenzie is sure to improve but it was a mixed bag in his first outing at this level from No 10. Justin Marshall summed it up best when he asked if we are restricting McKenzie's natural game by taking away his time and space.

Sam Whitelock finish

Two men outside him and 10 metres out, Whitelock never looked like passing. Why would he with a finish like that? Whitelock doesn't score many tries (5 from 96 tests) but those he does tend to be corkers. Carrying two men over the line and reaching out to score was a moment to savour for the big man. Not to be outdone, Springboks lock Lood de Jager finished a try started at halfway by his second-row partner against the Hurricanes.

Duffie and Ioane

Try of the weekend. The interchange between All Blacks wings Rieko Ioane and Matt Duffie was as silky as you will see. That they were on the same side of the field suggests they have been encouraged to roam so don't expect this to be a one-off.

Matt Duffie finds an overlap during the Highlanders v Blues, Super Rugby week 2 game held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Waratahs scrum

Lucky escape for Daryl Gibson first up in Sydney, where a woeful 11,000 fans watched the Waratahs get out of jail thanks to an overthrown lineout at the death. The 'Tahs won't win anything this year until they fix their shambolic scrum, either.

Hurricanes

Must be hoping they are the new slow starting Crusaders. Started poorly in 2016 – hammered 52-10 in Canberra in a match where Phil Kearns labeled the forward pack fat, and then went on to clinch their maiden title. This time another poor loss in Pretoria which could have major implications in the fight for conference seedings. Not the sole reason, but Ihaia West's performance saw them pay the price for starting Beauden Barrett off the bench.