New Zealand Rugby and the Sydney Roosters have rubbished a report saying Sonny Bill Williams, the incumbent All Blacks second-five, is heading back to Sydney to play for the Roosters in the NRL.

A spokesman said he didn't want to give oxygen to a story that was patently wrong, and that's probably not a big surprise.

It was also a surprise to Roosters chairman Nick Politis.

"It's news to me," Politis told Fox Sports.

"As far as I'm aware he's contracted to play rugby union in New Zealand.

"We love Sonny and we'll always love Sonny. But I'm not sure where this has come from."

The "news" from Australia broke yesterday, a milestone of sorts for one of sport's most mind-numbing and consistently inaccurate rumour mills.

That's right, apparently Williams is returning to the NRL! It's a report we've heard time and time again without substance, but there's a catch this time.

According to Jimmy Smith - a former Roosters player – Williams will be playing for the Roosters in 2018.

The "Big Sports Breakfast" report – if you can call it that – says that a deal has been done for Williams to return the Roosters in 2018 "as soon as his commitments with Super Rugby side Auckland were over".

Assuming they're talking about the Blues, that means that Williams would have to be released from his New Zealand Rugby contract, which runs through to 2019, or given a sabbatical.

That's not the most implausible idea though - here's the kicker.

According to Smith, New Zealand Rugby have told Williams that, "He is not in their plans for the 2019 World Cup."

Ah, yes. New Zealand Rugby are ready to completely rule out one of their key players over a year out from the World Cup. Of course!

Sonny Bill Williams in action for the Roosters. Photo /Getty

They must be ready to cut ties on a player who started 13 games for the All Blacks last year, and has been the obvious first-choice second-five ever since he returned from his Achilles injury.

How could we miss the obvious signs?

See you next month for the next wearisome instalment of this never-ending drama.