There was a time, not long ago, when a debate centred on Scotland's worthiness of a Six Nations place.

Try reviving that discussion after one of the most memorable victories in the team's recent history, at the expense of their greatest rivals.

It wasn't just the scoreline but the manner of the performance in the 25-13 win against England at Murrayfield yesterday that should give Scottish rugby supporters so much heart for the rest of the championship and beyond.

England, bidding for a second Grand Slam in three years and arriving on a run of 24 wins in 25 games under coach Eddie Jones, were overwhelmed by a sea of blue at the breakdown and the exuberance of Scotland's centre of excellence, Huw Jones.

He scored two of the Scots' three first half tries - one an individual effort from near halfway - as they blew away England before the break, then weathered an inevitable response from the visitors with brilliant defence and indomitable spirit.

It was a first win over England in 10 years, and there was a revelry and electricity inside Murrayfield not witnessed or felt in years.

"We knew what we were going to get," Jones said, "but we just couldn't meet the challenge."

Scotland started the Six Nations with a dismal loss in Wales but rebounded by beating France. Like England, the Scots have two victories from three and can still win the title.

Just four years ago, Scotland were losing 20-0 at home to England on their way to a finish of fifth or lower for the ninth time in the previous 11 championships. Calls were growing for the introduction of promotion and relegation in the championship, giving the likes of Georgia and Romania hope of a spot in the Northern Hemisphere jamboree.

Last year, Scotland were thumped 61-21 by England at Twickenham.

Now, the Scots have won their last six home matches in the Six Nations and nine of their last 10 home games in total, a narrow defeat to New Zealand the only blemish.

"We were fuelled by last year and the disappointment of the Wales game," Scotland captain John Barclay said. "We said after that we didn't become a bad team overnight."

Scotland's last win over England in the Calcutta Cup was 15-9 in the 2008 Six Nations. They relied on penalties that day but this was a different story.

Jones, a star in the making, kicked and regathered to ground in the 15th minute for Scotland's first home try against the English since 2004.

His other try might end up being the best of the competition, breaking through a tackle just inside England's half and running 50m before bursting through two defenders to score. He has 10 tries in 14 tests.

Winger Sean Maitland crossed for the other try from a move started by Jones' 60m break down the right. First-five Finn Russell, another of Scotland's star players, floated a miss-pass over to Maitland, who dived in at the corner.

England came out for the second half down 22-6 - their largest halftime deficit in 136 tests against Scotland - and scored their only try almost immediately through second five-eighth Owen Farrell. It didn't spark a comeback, though.

The visitors' chances of victory all but ended when replacement Sam Underhill was sin-binned for a no-arms tackle in the 66th minute when the score was 22-13.

Russell knocked over the penalty and the party could start in earnest in a fevered atmosphere at Murrayfield.

"They were too good for us," Jones said. "Unfortunately we just weren't in the game for the first 40 minutes."

England's only other loss under Jones was against Ireland last March, denying the team a second straight Grand Slam.

• That St Patrick's Day potential showdown with England for the Six Nations title crept closer after Ireland passed their biggest test yet by seeing off Wales 37-27 at Lansdowne Road.

The depleted Irish enjoyed 80 per cent of possession and territory as they built a seemingly safe lead of 27-13 going into the last quarter of a gripping match, but Wales rushed in two tries to trail 30-27 with three minutes to go and tension tightening.

Wales attacked from the kickoff and were making ground on the wings until, with 80m 30s gone, Gareth Anscombe threw a floater out to the right wing and Ireland speedster Jacob Stockdale intercepted and ran 40m untouched to the posts to finally settle the result.

The toughest test yet of Ireland's unbeaten campaign was also the defining one for the Welsh, whose title hopes flickered out in a second loss on the occasion of Warren Gatland's 100th test as coach.

Ireland host Scotland next in two weeks, not having lost a championship match at home in more than five years. They go to two-time defending champions England a week after that on March 17.

- AP

