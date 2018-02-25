Super Rugby's harder line on dangerous tackles hit home on the first full round of the new competition with five players shown yellow cards and one a red card.

The departure of the half dozen, including replacement Blues loose forward Antonio Kiri Kiri, had a massive effect on three matches, with Blues defence coach Alistair Rogers going as far as to say players are going to have to be re-educated on their tackling techniques.

The Blues let in two converted tries against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday once Kiri Kiri was shown a yellow card for his high tackle on Lima Sopoaga. The incident came just over 10 minutes in the second half when the Blues had a 24-17 lead and was clearly a turning point in the visitors' 41-34 defeat.

In Christchurch, two players were yellow carded for high tackles in the Crusaders' 45-23 victory over the Chiefs; the second, Lachlan Boshier, giving away a penalty try in the final 10 minutes with a high tackle on Ryan Crotty as the Crusaders' midfielder was in the act of scoring.

Scott Higginbotham's Reds bore the brunt of the other big decision at the hands of the officials when the loose forward and skipper was shown a red card on nine minutes after his shoulder connected with the head of an opponent. The Brad Thorn-coached Reds lost the match against the Rebels 45-19.

All players have been warned in the lead up to the new season about the importance of tackling below the shoulders, and while all the yellow and red card decisions will be debated by critics, the referees appeared to get them right. The Higginbotham decision appeared harsh at first viewing, but there is definite shoulder-to-head contact and he could face further sanctions after appearing in front of the judiciary.

The Boshier/Crotty penalty try incident, described as "ridiculous" on social media, was one of the more clear-cut of the weekend, and while it might have appeared harsh to some, referee Ben O'Keeffe was right on all counts.

And players from all 15 teams may want to heed the advice of Blues assistant coach Rogers when he talked of the defensive challenges they faced in the modern game.

"Line speed is such a big thing now and defenders have to stay tall to close the gap before they dip at the last moment - it's a real skill," Rogers told the Herald. "Not many people can do it – [loose forward] Dan Lydiate from Wales is one.

"We have to go back to the drawing board and try to teach that. From a safety point of view the officials are right. It's about foot work – closing the gap and dipping or bending at the knees to make the tackle."

Of Kiri Kiri's tackle on Sopoaga, originally deemed okay by referee Jamie Nutbrown before the television match official intervened, Rogers said: "He was coming around the corner quite quickly and from our perspective hit the shoulder and slipped up. There was no intent in it – it was one of those situations I guess… [but] player welfare is paramount and we have to do the right thing."

Roll of dishonour – cards for dangerous tackles over weekend

Yellow: Antonio Kiri Kiri (Blues), Lukhan Tui (Reds), Michael Alaalatoa (Crusaders), Lachlan Boshier (Chiefs), Pierre Schoeman (Bulls).

Red: Scott Higginbotham (Reds)

