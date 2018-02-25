Whanganui Maori occupy a clear spot in the lower North Island pecking order as they had strong wins on Saturday in the Te Tini A Maui tournament, but again could not overcome the dominant Wellington team yesterday.

Whanganui met Te Upoko o Te Ika (Wellington) once again in the final, but unlike last year it was not a one-off match as both teams had to win two pool matches to qualify.

The tournament was hosted at a dry Playford Park in Levin, and Whanganui opened the tournament with a good 40-14 win over Wairarapa Bush.

Steelform Wanganui representative Dane Whale got two tries at second-five, while first-five Josh Fifita, winger Te Rangitapu McLeod and reserve prop Marek Willis were also amongst the tryscorers.

The afternoon match with home side Horowhenua Kapiti was a much tougher affair, as centre Ethan Robinson's try in the first half was the sole separating factor in the 7-0 win.

"Horowhenua Kapiti was a different story, a hard grunting game," said coach Dennis Tucker.

"Both teams trying to prove who was the strongest. It was a hard fight, a tug of war."

Whanganui spent most of the second half on defence but managed to prevail.

That moved them on to Sunday's final with Te Upoko o Te Ika, who had dominated Te Matau-a-Maui (Hawkes Bay) and Manawatu in the other division.

Tucker said the players went into the match fairly fatigued, and the Wellington side exploited it to make a quick start.

Whanganui finished well, with winger Shaquille Waara scoring a try, but it could not prevent a 31-5 loss.

Tucker said the match was more competitive than the scoreline suggests, given how Te Upoko o Te Ika dominated their Saturday matches.

"They definitely knew they had a game.

"The boys were absolutely awesome over the whole weekend."

Captain Roman Tutauha and the senior players like Jamie Hughes and Sam Madams had led from the front, the coach said.

"Then the young guys like Ethan and Cade [Robinson] followed that on, and did what needed to be done."

Tucker thanked assistant coach Jason Hamlin for coming in to provide a more professional approach, and WRFU chief executive Bridget Belsham for making sure the squad had everything they needed.

"I cannot thank her enough for bringing the support from Whanganui."

Aside from some sore muscles and the odd grass burn, there were no injuries over the weekend, which is good with the Whanganui club rugby season looming on the horizon next month.