Blade Thomson is set to become the latest middle tier New Zealand rugby player to head offshore, and could yet end up playing for Scotland.

Rumours of a 'fringe All Black' joining former Auckland coach Wayne Pivac at Welsh club Scarlets have been doing the rounds for a few weeks, and the Herald on Sunday understands that player is Thomson.

Confirmation of his departure after the Super Rugby season is expected early this week.

The Hurricanes loose forward has endured a horror injury run after dislocating his shoulder three times in the past two seasons, restricting him to two appearances last year.

The 27-year-old from Gisborne made his return off the bench in the Hurricanes opening match against the Bulls in Pretoria this morning and is no doubt keen to make up for lost time this season.

But his injury struggles are sure to have heavily influenced his imminent move to Wales, with time potentially running out in his finite window to cash in.

Thomson is also thought to qualify for Scotland through his grandparents and could, therefore, join former Highlanders flanker John Hardie in the Scottish national set up.

At this best, Thomson has been a bruising No 8 for Taranaki and the Hurricanes. He is a threat in the wide channels; thrives when getting his arms free to offload and offers a reliable lineout presence. He is also more than comfortable at blindside or lock.

Thomson came through the New Zealand under-20s development pathway and, when fit, also featured for NZ Maori.

His is another classic case of how hard it is to retain experienced players who sit on the fringe of the All Blacks.

While top All Blacks can bank in excess of $1 million per season in New Zealand when all top up payments are factored in, a big drop exists to the next group. Players such as Thomson frequently double their earnings abroad.

The same is true for the likes of Hurricanes team-mate Brad Shields, George Moala, Charlie Ngatai, Seta Tamanivalu and Dominic Bird, all of whom are expected to depart soon.

