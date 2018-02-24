Don't discount the Blues just yet.

It's easy to look at Friday's 41-34 loss to the Highlanders, the Blues' 19th defeat from their past 21 New Zealand derbies, and simply say this was another missed opportunity.

Same old, same old.

From a black and white result perspective that is accurate. Truth is, there was plenty in this passionate performance to suggest the Blues may well break their 12-game losing run against Kiwi opposition this Friday at Eden Park.

No, that is not a typo. For now they deserve the benefit of the doubt.

For much of this enthralling match under the Dunedin roof the Blues were dominant. They brought ferocity to their defence. At times they bullied the Highlanders, often pushing them back over the advantage line and forcing them to kick.

On one occasion Rob Thompson made the Blues pay for some lazy inside ruck defence but, otherwise, they can take confidence from this area.

On attack, they created space and linked brilliantly with front-rowers and wingers combining seamlessly. The interchange between Rieko Ioane and Matt Duffie for the Blues' second try was superb.

Ultimately, this game swung on the second half yellow card to Antonio Kiri Kiri for his glancing high shot on Lima Sopoaga which carried no intent. The Blues loose forward has since been cited for a separate 'striking with the head' offence but the yellow card was borderline.

Consider the Highlanders scored two tries with that advantage, one from a tight-head scrum five metres out, and the Blues know they could, and probably should, have won this match.

After two yellow and one red card were handed out in two Friday night matches it should be no surprise to learn referees have been instructed to crackdown on contact with the head this season. Harsh or not, anything even remotely high will be severely punished.

"Lima is not the biggest guy in the world so you've got to get your tackle technique right when it comes to those people," Blues assistant coach Steve Jackson said. "We know if you go anywhere around the head that will be a yellow card. The game after us there was a red card around it so we've got to get that area right."

From a personnel perspective, Akira Ioane was prominent from No 8 and Bryn Gatland, in his fifth match for the Blues, stepped up outside captain Augustine Pulu to deliver a refreshingly assured display which included six-from-six off the tee and a 19-point haul.

"He was outstanding. If you look at his performance not only his kicking game but driving our backline… he scored a try, he was taking the ball to the line when he saw the right opportunities and his defence was great.

"We're all stoked for him as a coaching group because he's still a young bloke. He knew when he was coming in here there was no way he was sitting behind Stephen Perofeta and Otere Black. He was right to go and pushing for a starting spot. He doesn't see himself as third string – he's a competitor and he wants to start week in, week out. If you saw the game he is only going to grow."

Losing rookie blindside Glenn Preston to a calf complaint, the Blues' sixth loose forward injury, will further test depth.

But repeat this effort against the Chiefs on Friday, with only a tad more composure rolled in, and the Blues are confident they will emerge on top.

Ahead of a trip to Johannesburg to face the Lions - last year's beaten finalists - the following week, a second defeat to start the season is not an option.

"We've set goals this year and it doesn't include losing to the Chiefs at home. We know how important it is. We haven't beaten a New Zealand Super Rugby side for a long time. Our fans know that, and we know that. That's written up on the board. But hopefully our fans can see we are very close.

"We didn't come away with what we wanted but believe me next Friday night when the Chiefs come up they're not going to see a Blues team that's just going to compete this Blues team will be trying to dominate and dominate for 80 minutes. They're another team that we owe a lot. We've been on the receiving end of some embarrassing losses to these guys so we'll get back to work."