In something of a welcome throwback, fans rush Mahurangi Rugby Club's main field at the end of the preseason match between the Hurricanes and Blues last week.

Hurricanes manager Tony Ward traipses up and down the ground for the best part of half-an-hour before we locate Ngani Laumape hidden among a mob of young and old supporters chasing signatures and photographs.

Compared by one media organisation to a penguin last year, Laumape's 'Where's Wally' moment is hardly surprising.

In the combative midfield you may think his short, stocky stature (1.77m and 103kg) would be a hindrance. In fact, he continually defies his size.

Laumape has become rugby's version of a boulder steaming down a mountain.

Such popularity in Warkworth, Blues country, speaks to the impression he left nationally during last year's breakout season.

Only Sonny Bill Williams, probably New Zealand's highest profile athlete and the man Laumape is competing with for the All Blacks No 12 jersey, has a bigger crowd surrounding him.

Laumape made a habit of running over people last year – Crusaders first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga twice on the receiving end. It mattered not defenders knew what was coming. On many occasions he was impossible to stop, especially close to the line, and always made metres.

Bumping opponents out the way – often in spectacular fashion – is the kind of trait that regularly features on highlight reels, and makes kids gravitate towards you.

But Laumape did more than that. His support play was a big factor in finishing the season top try scorer (15). He also ranked fourth for clean breaks (34) and third for defenders beaten (58) to largely upstage Williams in Super Rugby. This sort of form pushed him past George Moala and Malakai Fekitoa and into the All Blacks.

Debuting in the third British and Irish Lions test at Eden Park would daunt many. Laumape grabbed his chance alongside Hurricanes team-mate Jordie Barrett. One audacious offload set-up Barrett's try and he also scored one himself.

Last year was Laumape's second season of Super Rugby after switching back from league, where he shifted between wing and centre and never enjoyed a consistent run of form.

This year his comfort level and understanding of the game he grew up playing in Manawatu should continue to grow. He again has a big role to play for the Hurricanes with teams sure to rush Beauden Barrett this season.

Despite his impressive test debut the All Blacks held Laumape last year, preferring to give Williams time to regain form. Other than one brain explosion when he forgot the rules against France in Paris, faith proved justified with Williams adding subtle kicking strengths to his usual strengths.

Williams' greatest advantage over Laumape at present is not offloading but defence. For all his attacking brilliance, Laumape can be guilty of rushing out of the line or standing flat-footed, and it was here the Lions exposed him in the second test in Wellington.

To his credit, after savouring the offseason with his partner, son and daughter, Laumape is intent on improving. And at 24, time is on his side.

"I didn't think it was going to happen that quickly last year but it all came down to hard work. I'm excited for the year ahead," Laumape said.

"The All Blacks environment itself and the mental side of the game I really learnt a lot but I'm now looking to be a better player than last year. I'm trying to work on my game but I can't get carried away I've still got to stick to what worked for me last year it's just about adding a few tools on the side."