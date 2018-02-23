A South African university rugby team produced and performed their own version of the New Zealand Kapa O Panho haka.

Sending the crowd into a frenzy, the Walter Sislulu University side performed their haka before playing Rhodes University in a Varsity Shield match at Buffalo City Stadium.

The haka lead Walter Sislulu University to their first win of the season, smashing their opponents 47-6.

It's also not the first time we've seen a South African side perform a haka.

In 2014, the Queens High School rugby team performed their own rendition of a haka to All Blacks players who visited the school as part of their work with UNICEF.