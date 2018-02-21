International rugby bodies are taking steps to ensure there is no repeat of the case of Sione Vaiomounga, the Tongan stranded in Romania.

Introducing a worldwide agent registration scheme and increasing the number of key support staff across Europe are the key proposals.

The rugby world was stunned by Vaiomounga's story, with the Tongan forced to stay in Romania to receive treatment after suffering kidney failure while playing in the country.

Telegraph Sport readers have since raised over £29,500 for Vaiomounga and now both World Rugby and the International Rugby Players' Association (IRPA) are taking steps to reduce the chance of his tale being repeated.

The first proposed measure is to introduce a worldwide agent registration scheme, to track which representatives are taking individuals to foreign countries and what actions they take to help the player from that point.

At present most major unions have an agent registration scheme but there is no overarching body that can regulate and track all moves across international borders.

The registration scheme would ensure agents cannot move a player then not take any steps to ensure their wellbeing.

The idea was first proposed in 2016 but it is thought Vaiomounga's case has increased the urgency around the talks, although a final agreement is not said to be imminent.

There are also talks underway at increasing the number of support staff available to players in the form of personal development managers, individuals who are on the ground and stay in touch with players and their families to support them with any off-field issues.

In Tier One countries there can be as many as one personal development manager per professional club but they are less prevalent in countries such as Romania, and their role is considered vital - particularly for Pacific Island players.

And while Omar Hassanein, the former Australia flanker who is now chief executive of the IRPA, hailed Telegraph readers' support for Vaiomounga he fears it is inevitable similar cases will arise without structural change.

"Fund-raising is good and if this money can help Sione get out of his particular jam then that is great and a strong move forward," said Hassanein.

"But our view is you need to go to a solution that has longevity rather than a band-aid solution to these particular matters."

"Players need support, Pacific Island players particularly as they come from very different communities. They are dropped into somewhere like France from an island in the Pacific and it is difficult and challenging."

"We need to be getting more personal development managers across Europe, which could be under the banner of the Pacific Rugby Players' Union, with the support of the IRPA."

"They help players' entire lives off the pitch. They help them and their partner get assimilated and help them with the culture, education, mentoring, meeting the right people, their mental health, physical health and everything that goes with it."

"If we can do that then we have a support base helping those players who can then reach out for the necessary support outside the country."

"Then we need to look at agent registration and accreditation globally, and we are developing a global agent registration charter with World Rugby. If we can track agents we can try and cut the situations where agents and putting players in the wrong environments. That is at the core of addressing the issue."

And Hassanein believes it is "critical" steps are taken to help players stranded abroad after Tarbes prop Isireli Temo committed suicide in December 2016.

"There are other cases too," he added.

"We tried to help two or three players who tried to take their own lives. They were Islander boys based in France and one or two were successful in doing that [trying to commit suicide] and others have attempted to. There are others we will never know about as they are going through such a hard time and don't express that. "

"That is where development managers will assist and channel the right support. We as the international body want people on the ground so we know about the issues and can help address them. It is critical."