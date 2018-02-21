The Blues confront the elephant in the room from the outset this season. For all the incremental improvements under Tana Umaga, the Blues are yet to prove they are capable of knocking over Kiwi counterparts.

In Umaga's tenure, which enters its third year, the Blues have one win in the first round of 2016 against the Highlanders at Eden Park and a draw with the Chiefs last year from 12 New Zealand derbies.

This is the single biggest issue holding them back from making the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Inner conference victories are as precious as a one-handed $50,000 catch at the cricket.

This year, two more teams make the top eight playoffs but it doesn't get any easier for the Blues, with two more local derbies.

As a franchise, one win from 20 games against Kiwi opposition over the past three years is not good enough.

Mentally as much as anything else shifts need to be made if Umaga's men are to emerge from opening games against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday night, and the Chiefs at Eden Park next weekend.

Decision-making under pressure must improve and that needs to be led by new captain Augustine Pulu. Otherwise, a case of same old could linger early.

Last year, the Blues had chances to close out games against the Highlanders and Hurricanes, losing three games by six points or less. They also blew a 19-point lead in Christchurch.

Reflecting at the end of last year, those defeats and the lack of clinical finishing hurt. Ultimately, it meant their season was done well before the embarrassing last round defeat to the Sunwolves.

The Blues lost home and away encounters to the Highlanders last year (16-12 and 26-20) and are again outsiders to regain the Gordon Hunter Memorial trophy, with key personnel missing through injury.

In all, 12 players are unavailable. Five of those could be considered starters.

Jerome Kaino's ankle complaint suffered in the final pre-season hit-out against the Hurricanes in Warkworth last week headlines five losses in the loose forwards.

His absence leaves Glenn Preston to debut on the blindside alongside North Harbour teammate Murphy Taramai, with first-choice openside Blake Gibson nursing a shoulder injury.

Elsewhere, All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu has been left on the bench, as has the dangerous Melani Nanai.

Umaga may have to wait up to a month before Stephen Perofeta returns from a broken hand. Off-season recruit Otere Black is also on the long road back from ACL surgery.

The task of unleashing the backline is, therefore, left to the steady Bryn Gatland, the Blues' third-choice playmaker in his fifth Super Rugby match.

"You've seen Bryn play enough to know what he brings. He's a solid player," Umaga said. "He knows our game and how to drive us and that's what we're looking for. He's got a number of quality players outside him and they'll give him support."

Any team with Sonny Bill Williams and Rieko Ioane's game-breaking abilities are a threat but the Highlanders start favourites after naming a comparatively healthy outfit.

Ben Smith makes his return from sabbatical in a threatening back three featuring Waisake Naholo and Tevita Li. Expect any mistakes in tactical kicking to be punished in perfect conditions under the roof.

The Highlanders' Luke Whitelock, Dillon Hunt and Liam Squire loose forward trio should have an edge. And even without Richard Buckman (neck), new head coach Aaron Mauger has the luxury of bringing the versatile Matt Faddes off the bench.

For the Blues, another difficult start against familiar foes looms.