Jerome Kaino has been ruled out of the Blues' opening Super Rugby match in Dunedin on Friday night.

While the starting backline is close to full-strength, other than Bryn Gatland at first five-eighth, the forward pack features a number of absentees.

Kaino (ankle) joins first-choice openside Blake Gibson (shoulder) on the sideline, opening the door for North Harbour duo Glenn Preston and Murphy Taramai to start in the loose forwards against the Highlanders.

All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu, another nursing injury, also starts from the bench, with Gerard Cowley-Tuioti and Scott Scrafton preferred. Alex Hodgman edges out Pauliasi Manu at loosehead prop.

Gatland will, as expected, take control of the backline in his fifth match for the Blues with Stephen Perofeta (hand) and Otere Black (ACL) unavailable.

The remainder of Tana Umaga's backline is largely as expected, with George Moala getting first crack at centre. TJ Faiane's steadying influence (calf) is also absent.

In all, the Blues have 12 players missing through injury.

Former Hurricanes hooker Leni Apisai, Mike Tamoaieta, Jonathan Ruru, Daniel Kirkpatrick and one of loose forwards Antonio Kiri Kiri and Sione Havili, who have been bracketed, are in line to debut for the Blues from the bench.

"Everyone is excited to get the season underway and I'm pleased with the attitude and application from our players in pre-season," Umaga said.

"We continued to improve last year but we know that we need to do better against our fellow New Zealand teams, especially with two full derby rounds this year, and also deliver on those key moments in what is going to be a very tight and tough season.

"We have a few players with longer-term injuries, and some with lesser injuries that could have possibly played if pushed, but this is a long season and player welfare is really important."

Blues team:

1. Alex Hodgman, 2. James Parsons, 3. Ofa Tuungafasi, 4. Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 5. Scott Scrafton, 6. Glenn Preston, 7. Murphy Taramai, 8. Akira Ioane; 9. Augustine Pulu ©, 10. Bryn Gatland, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 13. George Moala, 14. Matt Duffie,15. Michael Collins.

Reserves: 16. Leni Apisai, 17. Pauliasi Manu, 18. Michael Tamoaieta, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Sione Havili/Antonio Kiri Kiri, 21. Jonathan Ruru, 22. Daniel Kirkpatrick, 23. Melani Nanai.

Players not considered because of injury: Otere Black (knee), Blake Gibson (shoulder), Matt Moulds (knee), Dalton Papalii (hand), Stephen Perofeta (hand), Kara Pryor (ankle), TJ Faiane (calf), Jerome Kaino (ankle), Isaac Salmon (elbow), Jimmy Tupou (rib), Sione Mafileo (knee).