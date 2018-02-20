A long stint in a Japanese hospital is over for former All Blacks forward Adam Thomson.

The 35-year-old was released this week from Tsukaba Memorial Hospital in Tokyo after overcoming a spinal infection.

Thomson needed treatment for just short of two months.

The 29-Test veteran, who plays professionally in Japan, was admitted on December 19 after finding it inexplicably a struggle to walk.

Thomson expressed relief at his release in a social media post.

"57 days in hospital. 1 week of parole. Doctor just clears you to fly home.. Feels good man!," he said on Instagram.

"Thank you to everyone that supported me on this road to recovery."

A rangy flanker, Thomson played Super Rugby for the Highlanders, Reds and Rebels.