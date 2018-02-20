New Zealand Rugby has poured cold water on a South African newspaper report that the All Blacks could play the Springboks in a one-off test in 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The story, by noted rugby writer Hendrik Cronje of Afrikaans Sunday paper Die Rapport, didn't offer any detail except to say "talks to make it a reality have gained momentum recently."

A spokesperson for the NZR this morning said there was no truth at all in the story.

Cronje wrote that in casting about for new revenue streams, the cash-strapped South African Rugby Union has been eyeing the success of the All Blacks - Ireland game in Chicago in 2016, and the upcoming Bledisloe test against the Wallabies in Tokyo later this year.

Advertisement

Read more: All Blacks' home test in Tokyo: Pros and cons

SARU is also said to be at an early stage of talks to present a Springboks test in Hanover, Germany - and is expected to confirm this week a test against Wales in Washington on June 2 this year.

If that test is confirmed it will take place a week before the Boks play England in Johannesburg on June 9, presenting logistical complications and long flights.

New Springboks coash Rassie Erasmus is then expected to pick a squad built up mainly of South Africans playing in Europe.

To get the day's top sports stories in your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here