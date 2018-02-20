Veteran Chiefs back Charlie Ngatai will lead the team in his final season before taking up a two-year deal with French club Lyon.

Ngatai, who has been with the Hamilton-based club since 2013, was named as co-captain alongside loose forward Sam Cane for the team's 2018 Super Rugby campaign.

Ngatai, 27, has captained Colin Cooper-coached sides in the past, leading Taranaki at provincial level as well as the Maori All Blacks.

Sam Cane will lead the Chiefs out again in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Cane, 26, has been part of the Chiefs' leadership group for years, heading into his third campaign as co-captain.

Advertisement

The side have run a two-captain model since 2012 when Dave Rennie took the reins. Cooper has continued that trend, appointing a back and a forward as co-captains.

Ngatai takes on the role which was vacated by fly half Aaron Cruden at the end of last season, with the 29-year-old leaving the club to join Montpellier in France.

The Chiefs begin their Super Rugby campaign this Saturday against the Crusaders in Christchurch, however Cooper won't have a full complement of players due to injury.

Tim Nanai-Williams is unavailable for the Chiefs's 2018 opener against the Crusaders. Photo / Getty Images

Tim Nanai-Williams will be unavailable due to a shoulder injury, while Sam McNicol (concussion), props Mitchell Graham (leg) and Sefo Kautai (foot) are also out.

Nanai-Williams was set to be evaluated this week to see whether his injury would require surgery.

The 28-year-old was hampered by injury in the Chiefs' 2017 campaign as well, being kept on the sideline in recent times, missing time during the Chiefs' 2017 campaign due to a dislocated shoulder. He was able to play just seven of the side's 17 matches last year, averaging about 43 minutes per game.

To get the day's top sports stories in your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here