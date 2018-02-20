Veteran Chiefs back Charlie Ngatai will lead the team in his final season before taking up a two-year deal with French club Lyon.

Ngatai, who has been with the Hamilton-based club since 2013, was named as co-captain alongside loose forward Sam Cane for the team's 2018 Super Rugby campaign.

Ngatai, 27, has captained Colin Cooper-coached sides in the past, leading Taranaki at provincial level as well as the Maori All Blacks.

Sam Cane will lead the Chiefs out again in 2018. Photo / Getty Images
Cane, 26, has been part of the Chiefs' leadership group for years, heading into his third campaign as co-captain.

The side have run a two-captain model since 2012 when Dave Rennie took the reins. Cooper has continued that trend, appointing a back and a forward as co-captains.

Ngatai takes on the role which was vacated by fly half Aaron Cruden at the end of last season, with the 29-year-old leaving the club to join Montpellier in France.

The Chiefs begin their Super Rugby campaign this Saturday against the Crusaders in Christchurch, however Cooper won't have a full complement of players due to injury.

Tim Nanai-Williams is unavailable for the Chiefs's 2018 opener against the Crusaders. Photo / Getty Images
Tim Nanai-Williams will be unavailable due to a shoulder injury, while Sam McNicol (concussion), props Mitchell Graham (leg) and Sefo Kautai (foot) are also out.

Nanai-Williams was set to be evaluated this week to see whether his injury would require surgery.

The 28-year-old was hampered by injury in the Chiefs' 2017 campaign as well, being kept on the sideline in recent times, missing time during the Chiefs' 2017 campaign due to a dislocated shoulder. He was able to play just seven of the side's 17 matches last year, averaging about 43 minutes per game.

