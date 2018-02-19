Super Rugby is back and the Blues are putting the finishing touches on a succesfull preseason which included winning the Brisbane Global Tens.

The Blues open with a brutal first month, visiting the Highlanders in Dunedin, hosting the Chiefs at Eden Park and then heading to South Africa for a testing road double of the Lions and Stormers.

Here are the latest pics from the Blues' training session at Alexandra Park in Auckland.

Sonny Bill Williams runs through drills at the Blues training session. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

(L to R) Isaac Salmon, Caleb Clarke and Jonathan Ruru during a Blues training session. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Blues coach Tana Umaga watches on. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Team warmup during a Blues training session. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The Blues squad at pre-season training. Photo / Photosport.co.nz