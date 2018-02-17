For the long-term health of the Southern Hemisphere game, Super Rugby must regain its swag this season.

Not the kind manufactured by marketing, either.

Once unrivalled as the world's supreme elite competition, Super Rugby descended into a shambles in the past two years.

Sure, many of us still watched because we are rugby tragics — but not as many games as we used to.

And, yes, there were still magic moments and memorable storylines such as the Crusaders defying altitude to break their title drought in Johannesburg.

But far too many games lacked genuine competitiveness, and a dearth of upsets bred apathy. The convoluted format proved the tipping point, with confusion turning punters away in their droves.

Powerbrokers, guilty of bloating and weakening the competition, largely refused to listen to fans.

Only when broadcasters, those who ultimately fund the game, said 18 teams wasn't working were changes made.

With negotiations for a new deal from 2020 almost under way, broadcasters are just one section that now needs to be wooed back. The big bucks won't come unless this product drastically improves.

Starting this weekend with three South African teams and Argentina's Jaguares hardly sets the tone.

Cannibalism will return in New Zealand, with each side playing two more local derbies. Casualties will come.

Southern Hemisphere rugby governing body Sanzaar will soon release an extensive, overdue report that should finally detail its vision for this competition.

Staggering as it sounds, this is an organisation that for over two decades had no long-term plan.

Until that report is made public, we remain in a form of limbo — not knowing whether the future holds expansion or further reduction. Expanding into new territories creates commercial appeal but clearly comes with performance issues.

For now, three teams — South Africa's Southern Kings and Cheetahs, and after much angst Perth's Western Force — are gone, stripping it back to 15 teams.

This year's format is slightly improved, with three (New Zealand, Australia with the Sunwolves, and South Africa with the Jaguares) rather than four conferences. And while the three conference winners are still guaranteed top seeds in the playoffs, a system which previously gifted hugely unfair home advantage, at least the other five quarter-finalists earn spots based purely on points.

That means two more teams — half of the competition — make the finals.

Teams also meet 12 of 14 opponents, an improvement on last year when the Lions made the playoffs despite not facing any Kiwi side.

Tweaks aside, the challenge is the same. Can anyone topple the dominant Kiwis except themselves?

To be blunt, New Zealand has propped up this competition of late. Other than the Lions, they have barely been troubled.

And with the World Cup 18 months away, competition for places only adds more edge. Look no further than the back three, where a plethora of talent will inevitably feel the squeeze.

Of New Zealand's contenders, the Crusaders start favourites, although Ronan O'Gara has big shoes to fill after Leon MacDonald's departure from the management team.

On paper, the Hurricanes should give them a real shake in Chris Boyd's final season at the helm, with Beauden and Jordie Barrett the headline acts in a squad that has valuable depth.

The Chiefs, in the post-Dave Rennie era, will bring speed and unpredictability but may lack size in the backline. Damian McKenzie's shift to first five-eighth is another fascinating subplot.

It appears a familiar theme for the Blues, where injuries have hit at first-five and the loose forwards.

Stephen Perofeta, an undoubted talent, has much resting on his rookie shoulders when he returns from a broken hand. Cracking the playoffs for the first time in six years is a minimum expectation for coach Tana Umaga's men.

Down south, Ben Smith, in his comeback from a sabbatical, will be keen to guide the Highlanders to another finals campaign. Aaron Mauger's Canterbury-laden coaching team could do with a strong start.

Across the Tasman, positive rumblings circle the Rebels but, for credibility sake, Australia must break their 0-26 run against Kiwi opposition. After the ugly Force axing they need someone to get behind. David Pocock's belated return to the Brumbies is also worth noting.

In South Africa, former All Blacks coach John Mitchell is back in favour at the Bulls but the Sharks seem favoured for a strong season.

As for the Sunwolves and Jaguares, goodwill has long been used up. Now is the time to front or risk being culled.