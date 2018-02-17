Warren Gatland, the Wales coach and the man in charge of the British & Irish Lions team who drew the test series against the All Blacks last year, visited the Blues headquarters and spoke to staff and players in December.

But it wasn't a scouting mission or stage one in a plan to join the franchise once his contract with Wales ends after next year's World Cup, but rather an appearance alongside wife Trudi to join son Bryn, the Blues' first-five likely to start next Friday's season-opener against the Highlanders, at the franchise's informal Christmas function.

Gatland senior, in New Zealand for the Christmas holidays, leaped at the chance to attend, Bryn said, to talk matters rugby with other players, coaches and parents and to see where his 22-year-old son trains.

And while the Blues' famous victory over the Lions at Eden Park last year, one of their best ever, might not have been examined in detail, Gatland senior could have spoken at length about the drawn test series had it been.

"We had a Blues break-up and family members and partners were invited," Bryn told the Herald on Sunday. "I don't have a partner and mum and dad were around. I thought, 'well, if you guys want to come that would be great'.

"A lot of the staff and the boys had a chat to him."

Asked about whether the Blues' 22-16 win over the tourists which was helped by a sensational Ihaia West try in the final minutes was talked about, Bryn said: "Not when I was around – I didn't hear much of that chat going around but there might have been a few comments here and there.

"It is funny that in many reviews we talk about the Lions game. From the Blues point of view it was one of our highlights of last year. I feed off that as well and from dad's point of view, obviously it wasn't one of the greatest ones but they went on to prove themselves in the rest of the tour."

If that win – inspired by two brilliant offloads by Steven Luatua and Sonny Bill Williams – was an extraordinary moment in a dramatic tour, so was Bryn's development last year, linked as it was with his dad's visit with the tourists.

Named as No10 for the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians to play the Lions in the tour-opener on a wet and miserable night in Whangarei, Bryn put in an incredibly composed performance which belied his lack of experience and the spotlight focused firmly on him in the build-up.

Asked how significant it was in his development, he said: "It's funny you say that. Going into it I didn't feel any pressure at all. I was just excited to play against them. It was going to be a fun game and we had no expectations.

"But I saw a story afterwards that Tana had watched that game and it was one of the reasons why he ended up giving me a contract. If someone had told me that beforehand I might have had a bit more pressure on me and played a bit differently. Looking back it was obviously pretty important but at the time I just expressed myself and it worked out pretty well."

Now, in Stephen Perofeta's absence due to a hand injury, Bryn is likely to be tasked with leading the Blues' attack against the Highlanders in Dunedin. Dad Warren is almost certain to be viewing the action from afar.

"For me it doesn't really matter who is or isn't injured – I'm going into every week wanting to be the starter, so it doesn't change things for me, really. I'm just looking forward to the challenge if I do get the No10 jersey.

"I want to get as much game time as possible and I want to lead a team to a championship – that's the ultimate goal."

