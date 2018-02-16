Chris Rattue

Hurricanes

There is no way in the world an Australian side can win after their dreadful returns against New Zealand teams last year.

South Africa's Lions have been attack-minded bridesmaids who deserve to go one better, and victory would also be a jolt for All Black-obsessed NZ rugby. But the Lions have new coaches. So, getting real ...

The champion Crusaders will start slowly with leading players missing and struggle to hit the accelerator.

Advertisement

The Chiefs have a great looking squad but it's difficult to forget new coach Colin Cooper's inability to nail titles with the Hurricanes.

The Blues have no chance. Banking on the wild charms of halfback Augustine Pulu as captain sums them up.

The Highlanders play for keeps, and know how to attack with and without the ball. Coach Aaron Mauger is too much of an unknown quantity though.

Which leaves the Hurricanes, boasting a super lively pack which makes their overall attack scary.

Gregor Paul

Crusaders

The defending champions have the best pack in the competition. Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Owen Franks, Sam Whitelock and Scott Barrett — that's an international tight five that can smash the living daylights out of anything.

Kieran Read when he returns will add tackling crunch and ball-playing magic while Matt Todd will ferret possession.

That's kind of enough on its own to rank them as favourites but they have plenty more to offer than brute strength.

Richie Mo'unga is a growing force at No 10; Ryan Crotty and Jack Goodhue are a quality midfield pairing and Israel Dagg should be sharp and dynamic after a prolonged injury break.

The Crusaders averaged 35 points a game last year because they straightened their attack, passed into space and executed their basic skills with more precision than any other side. They will do the same again this year.

Nigel Yalden

Hurricanes

I like the draw and strength of squad that the Hurricanes have this season.

Undertaking the trip to South Africa and Argentina in the first fortnight of the competition is a massive bonus and is very similar to the schedule the franchise had to start the 2016 season when they won the whole thing; not playing the Stormers and Waratahs won't hurt either.

Having players the calibre of Jordie Barrett, Nehe Milner-Skudder and, later in the season (hopefully) Dane Coles to return from injury also bodes well for this team which has maintained a strong core, led by arguably the best halfback/first five combination in Super Rugby in TJ Perenara and Beauden Barrett, while recruiting intelligently during the off season to further bolster the depth in the group.

Liam Napier

Hurricanes

The defending champions start as favourites. How could they not after last year's drought-breaking title? Achieving such a feat in Johannesburg made it all the more special.

Once again, their All Blacks-laden pack will lead the charge, with the refreshed Owen Franks and Joe Moody to return. Talented playmaker Richie Mo'unga is also one year wiser. Anything other than another New Zealand champion would be a major shock. The Highlanders (midfield), Blues (first-five-eighth) and Chiefs (backline size) will all be competitive in a brutal Kiwi conference but all have question marks in several areas.

I have a suspicion the Hurricanes might go all the way. Chris Boyd will be highly motivated in his final season and those Barrett boys, Jordie and Beauden, could cause havoc. They have depth and emerging talent in the form of Asafo Aumua and Alex Fidow but their title aspirations probably rest on John Plumtree evoking the most from their forwards.

Wynne Gray

Hurricanes

It's as good as any theory gathering momentum around New Zealand and that result would right all the wrongs of 2015 when the Highlanders spoiled the party.

The Canes fluffed their lines that night at the Cake Tin but with that experience, the tournament reverting to its 15 team format and a decent chunk of new talent to run with the seasoned troops, this is the time to farewell coach Chris Boyd and experienced loosie Brad Shields with another title.

Rising young forwards Asafo Aumua, Alex Fidow and Isaia Walker-Leawere will bring fresh sting to a lively group of forwards tasked with setting the table for the feast of backline talent.

Will it then be the Beaudy or Jordie show, maybe Ngani and Nehe, or the TJ and Julian blockbuster? Razzle-dazzle through the eight home games will attract rising crowds to the Cake Tin and hosting playoff matches through July-August will become the hottest tickets in the capital.

Patrick McKendry

Hurricanes

Friendly draw, excellent backline, good coaches — one of whom, Chris Boyd, is leaving after this season and so has a point to prove.

Don't underestimate the importance of the draw. The Hurricanes are dodging a bullet as far as the South African trip is concerned. Their first game is against the Bulls in Pretoria, which they should win and then they travel to Buenos Aires, admittedly a fairly arduous but not insurmountable trip, to play the Jaguares, who tend to promise a fair bit but rarely deliver. They should be 2-0 up after two rounds and then return home to host the Crusaders in Wellington, their significant overseas travel pretty much done for the season until they make the playoffs.

It's all laid out for them, and with a backline consisting of TJ Perenara, Beauden Barrett, Ngani Laumape, Vince Aso, Nehe Milner-Skudder, and Jordie Barrett, they have firepower. Exciting hooker Asafo Aumua is set for a big year, too. Lightning surely can't strike twice for the Crusaders, the Chiefs will find time to find their feet under new coach Colin Cooper, the Highlanders will falter along the way and the Blues will again be too inconsistent.

Christopher Reive

Hurricanes

When you look at the depth in squads around the competition, the Hurricanes and the Crusaders look as though they're going to be tough to topple.

But the Hurricanes will have possibly the best backline in the competition including five recent All Blacks.

When they're at full-strength, this is going to be an exciting team to watch. The Crusaders are likely to be hit hardest by the various All Blacks camps throughout the Super Rugby season, which could work to the Hurricanes' benefit – though they too will have a number of players attending.

Both sides have a similar run home, where they'll meet the Chiefs and Highlanders who are both more than capable of spoiling the party, but it's feeling like the Hurricanes' year.