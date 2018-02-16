Blues loose forward Dalton Papali'i has been ruled out for up to six weeks due to a fractured bone in his hand.

The openside's injury, suffered in the 26-14 pre-season defeat by the Hurricanes in Warkworth yesterday, is a blow for him and the team but coach Tana Umaga will be thankful that the two other loose forwards who left the field, Jerome Kaino and Jimmy Tupou, appear in better health.

According to the Blues, Tupou re-aggravated a rib injury and will be assessed during next week as to his availability to play the team's season opener against the Blues in Dunedin on Friday, and Kaino tweaked an ankle and is hopeful of playing.

With Blake Gibson already missing the start of the season due to injury, the departures from the Mahurangi Rugby Club pitch of the trio would have caused consternation for Umaga, who quickly withdraw loose forwards Murphy Taramai and Akira Ioane from the line of fire as a precaution.

But apart from Papali'i's injury, the news is reasonably positive for Umaga and the Blues. One other positive is the fact Antonio Kirikiri, another loose forward, is due to return from injury this week.

The loss to the Hurricanes would have disappointed the Blues and Umaga after their excellent win over the Chiefs in Te Kuiti and Brisbane Global Rugby 10s victory. The Highlanders wrapped up their preparation with a 42-26 victory over defending champions the Crusaders in Waimumu near Gore.

