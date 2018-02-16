The tug-of-war between New Zealand Rugby and the New Zealand Warriors over Etene Nanai-Seturo has been resolved, and rugby has won out over league.

The two rival organisations have been in dispute since Nanai-Seturo, a back who starred for the New Zealand Sevens team in Hamilton recently, wanted to leave the league club for union.

Under the agreement, Nanai-Seturo has been released from all his obligations to the Warriors, with all terms and conditions of the release to be kept confidential.

Read more:

Watch: Why people are hyped over Etene Nanai-Seturo

Liam Napier: Lessons must be learned in Etene Nanai-Seturo case

'Well done Etene...don't waste your career with the rotten Warriors'

Advertisement

NZ Rugby's General Manager of Rugby Neil Sorensen said his organisation had had a productive meeting with the Warriors which resulted in an amicable outcome for both parties and agreed protocols regarding contracted players switching between the two codes.

"We have an enormous amount of respect for each other's organisations and we wish each other every success in our respective codes," said Sorensen.

"We have also agreed on protocols to be followed where either of us is made aware of any player who is interested in changing codes in the middle of their employment. Under those protocols we will be able to avoid this situation arising again in future," Sorensen said.

A good place to start might be avoiding allowing 15-year-olds to sign five-year contracts.

That is the situation Nanai-Seturo, now 18, found himself in after playing rugby for St Kentigern's College in Auckland.

It has been reported that Nanai-Seturo is most likely to join the Chiefs, and that the Warriors are concerned that his departure could set a precedent for other unhappy young players.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George said he welcomed the agreement, adding he was looking forward to continuing to have a productive relationship with New Zealand Rugby.

"We need to work together when faced with these situations and it is not in either of our interests for these matters to be aired in public," he said.

"The Warriors wish Etene well with his career."

As part of the agreement, the parties have agreed no further comments will be made on any matter concerning the dispute.

To get the day's top sports stories in your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here