Could Jarryd Hayne be playing at the 2019 Rugby World Cup?

After starring at the Rugby League World Cup and playing in the NFL, another code switch could be on the agenda for Hayne - at least according to foxsports.com.au.

The Australian publication is reporting on speculation that Hayne wants to join Fiji in time for the next World Cup, and the Fijian rugby community is keen for it to happen.

Read more:

NRL star Jarryd Hayne reportedly flees Australia after rape claims

Jarryd Hayne ushered through airport by police amid rape allegations

Jarryd Hayne breaks silence on rape accusations

Advertisement

"There's obviously been talk around the camp that Jarryd's potentially coming to play for Fiji," former Crusaders winger Nemani Nadolo told Fox Sports.

Hayne has played rugby sevens for Fiji during his globetrotting career, and Fiji rugby coach John McKee was open to the idea if Hayne wanted to switch to the 15-a-side code.

"I'd certainly look at Jarryd's form if he came back to rugby," McKee said.

"Realistically it'd be a hard job now with rugby league going through to September; it doesn't leave much of a window for him."

If it went ahead, Hayne wouldn't be the only Parramatta Eels star to make the switch to Fiji, with former Eels winger Semi Radradra currently playing for Toulon, and tipped for an international rugby call-up.

But, is there anything to the rumours? Hayne's agent, Wayne Beavis, isn't as enthusiastic, telling Fox Sports there haven't been any discussions with rugby clubs since 2015.

Still, considering Hayne's form in this area, another code switch before the World Cup surely can't be ruled out.

He rocked the NRL in October 2014, by announcing he was leaving the competition after nine seasons with the Eels to pursue an NFL career.

He signed with the 49ers in March 2015 and became the biggest story in Australian sport after breakout performances in the preseason later that year.

Jarryd Hayne in action for the 49ers. Photo / Photosport

After playing the first six games of the NFL season as a punt returner and running back, Hayne was waived by the 49ers and spent the bulk of December 2015, as a member of the team's practice squad.

He was promoted back to the 53-man roster on December 26 and played the final two games of the season.

Hayne announced his retirement from the NFL in May 2016, as he sought to join the Fiji Rugby Sevens team for the Rio Olympics.

After that attempt was unsuccessful he returned to Australia, spending last season with the Gold Coast Titans.

Hayne is the second league star to be linked with a move to rugby in recent weeks.

Last month, Radio New Zealand claimed Warriors captain and Kiwis fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was on the verge of signing with New Zealand Rugby and would likely join the Blues for the 2019 Super Rugby campaign.

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Photo / Photosport

Tuivasa-Sheck vehemently denied the move through his agent, with Bruce Sharrock calling the claim "absolutely baseless".

Sources at both New Zealand Rugby and the Blues also dismissed the report to the Herald.

Samoan-born Tuyivasa-Sheck played both rugby and rugby league throughout high school before linking up with the Sydney Roosters in late 2011.

He has since gone on to earn a big-money move to the Warriors and become club captain, leading them to 13th place in the 2017 NRL season.

To get the day's top sports stories in your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here