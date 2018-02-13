CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — The television match official made an error in ruling out a try for Wales in its Six Nations rugby match against England, World Rugby said Tuesday.

The TMO ruled that Wales fullback Gareth Anscombe failed to ground the ball properly in an incident in the 23rd minute of the game at Twickenham.

The score at the time was 12-0 to England, which ended up winning 12-6.

Following a review, World Rugby said it has "clarified to the Wales team management ... that the TMO made an error" and that "Wales should have been awarded a try as the Wales player grounded the ball."

England coach Eddie Jones said revisiting such incidents showed a lack of respect for match officials.

"I just think once the game's done and dusted that's the game, you can't have retrospective refereeing of decisions being done. We've got to trust the referees, respect their integrity. When I say 'respect the referee,' that's the TV process as well, and then you leave it at that. One side's won, one side's lost."

Wales assistant coach Rob Howley said Tuesday the TMO's ruling was "disappointing" but that "there was plenty of time after that decision."