World Rugby says Kiwi television match official Glenn Newman made an error in ruling out a try for Wales in its Six Nations rugby match against England on Sunday.

The TMO ruled that Wales fullback Gareth Anscombe failed to ground the ball properly in an incident in the 23rd minute of the game at Twickenham.

The score at the time was 12-0 to England, which ended up winning 12-6.

Following a review, World Rugby said today it has "clarified to the Wales team management ... that the TMO made an error" and that "Wales should have been awarded a try as the Wales player grounded the ball."

Wales assistant coach Rob Howley said it was "disappointing" but that "there was plenty of time after that decision."

