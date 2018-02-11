The Blues won their second Tens event on Saturday, with the celebrations continuing long after the players left the field.

The Blues celebrate victory after defeating the Hurricanes in the 2018 Global Tens Men's Grand Final. Photo / Getty

As they retired to their changing rooms, the Blues celebrated their Brisbane Tens win with a rendition of Neil Diamond's 1969 classic 'Sweet Caroline'.

Players stormed from the sideline in celebration of their win. Photo / Getty

The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 on Saturday night, thanks to former All Blacks midfielder George Moala, who scored the last minute match-winner.

They were undefeated at the tournament, claiming victory over the Queensland Reds, Melbourne Rebels and Panasonic Wild Knights.